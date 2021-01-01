From fontanaarte
Nobi Wall Sconce by FontanaArte - Color: White - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (F302345150NSNU)
The Nobi Wall Sconce by FontanaArte is a simple and smartly designed fixture. Its elegant silhouette is comprised of a simple round wall mount and slender arm leading to a metal ring. Within the ring, a frosted glass disc glows with a warm light. The disc can be rotated with ease, allowing its user to direct its light in any area. Designed by Italian duo Metis Lighting, this fixture is admired for its sleek visual effect and functional versatility. Founded in Milan, Italy, in 1932, FontanaArte originally produced artistic stained glass windows, and soon they started creating modern lighting, furniture and home accessories. With glass as their distinguishing feature, they feature the best of Italian craftsmanship, collaborating with many well-known designers like Pietro Chiesa, Gae Aulenti and Pierluigi Cerri. Offering pieces like the clean, minimal, sculptural Fontana Coffee Table and the shiny, upbeat Pangen Pendant Light, their upscale, high quality products place them as a leader in Italian design. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Nickel