OdoBan 1 Gal. No Rinse Neutral pH Floor Cleaner, Concentrated Hardwood and Laminate Floor Cleaner, Streak Free

OdoBan No Rinse Neutral pH Floor Cleaner is a concentrated floor cleaning solution that cleans, deodorizes, and restores shine. This neutral pH formula uses naturally derived surfactants to safely clean hard floors without the use of harsh chemicals. Effectively cleans hard floors including sealed hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, vinyl flooring, sealed concentrate, marble, granite, and natural stone (not recommended for unfinished or oiled wood). Also cleans countertops, toilets, sinks, and glass. Freshens with a delightful light, citrus scent. Concentrated formula makes up to 128 gallons of hard floor cleaning solution. Dilute as directed on label before use.