No Pull Dog Harness with Custom Name and Phone Number, Heavy Duty Pet Vest Reflective Breathable & Easy Adjust Pet Halters with Nylon Handle - No More Tugging or Choking for Small Medium Large Dogs
【NO PULLING AND NO CHOKING】: This adjustable harness is made up of oxford and sponge pads. It can distribute pulling pressure to body to prevent dogs from choking while providing an easy walk for your pets. 【UPGRADED ANTI-CHAFING DESIGN】: Unlike the traditional pet halters, all of the buckles of our pet halters are padded with sponge air mesh to reduce the chafing between buckles and your dogs, which offers a more comfortable fit to your lovely pets. 【OUTDOOR SAFETY】: D-ring hook and nylon handle on back can be attached with leash or car seat belt which is better to control your dog. Reflective straps on this training dog vest ensure visibility at night. It perfect for outdoor training or hunting. 【SIZE ADJUSTABLE】: Straps on the front can be adjusted to meet different sizes or species of dogs. This training dog harness is quite easy to put on / off and suitable for small, medium or large size of dogs. 【100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE】: We are committed to providing our customers with high quality products and the best shopping experience. If you encounter any problems or are not satisfied in any way, we will provide the best solution and all issues will be resolved within 24 hours.