No Kangaroos In Austria Sign Gift Austria Souvenir T-Shirt

This is the perfect gift for those who always ask the stupid question whether Austria is the country with the kangaroos. Fun kangaroo gift for Christmas. Do you like the kangaroo? A great baggy animal with funny sayings in Australia not Austria. Australia is not Austria! Show the tourists that we do not have kangaroo in the land of the mountains, but goats and deer. Whether for kangaroo friends for people who simply like funny sayings. Austria souvenir for visitors of Vienna and Graz. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem