No fluffs given funny design for cat lovers Tote Bag

Our sarcastic graphic designs have the funniest sayings while hilarious they are cool at the same time and are perfect when you're binging movies on the couch or chilling with your friends and family If you are someone who enjoys the showing your kitties you need this cat lover graphic design 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.