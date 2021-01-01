The Gift Castle No Ducks Just Squirrels For Disorganized People Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you are the type of person that really doesn't have things in order and you kind of fly by the seat of your pants, then this item is perfect. It would be excellent for your favorite unorganized person. Order your item that reads I Don't Have Ducks Or A Row I have Squirrels And They Are Everywhere today and have it ready when you feel a little unorganized in life. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only