No Days Off Entrepreneur Smallbusiness Millionaire Hustle T-Shirt

Ideal for company founders, managing directors or a young CEO. A great motif for successful people as well as business owners and millionaires! No matter if big entrepreneurship, startup or small business! Hustle and make money with this great design. The perfect gift for entrepreneurs, start-ups, investors and businesswomen and Businessmen. A great gift idea for Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries or any other occasion. Get the gift for the special entrepreneur in your life. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem