No Class No State Functional Programmer White Text Design T-Shirt

A design for computer programmers & software developers who love functional programming. It shows the lambda symbol similar to the Anarchy "A" and below the texts NO CLASS, NO STATE in capital letters in a narrow font. Functional code is classless and stateless and lambda represents anonymous functions, which are ubiquitous in functional programming languages such as Lisp, Scheme, Clojure, Erlang, OCaml, and Haskell. Great for work, tech meetings and conferences. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem