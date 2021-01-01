No Birthstones - Personalized Family Circles Necklace

Advertisement
Keep the people who mean most to you close to your heart with this layered necklace of recycled sterling silver and bronze. Whatever you choose to inscribe on the three discs will be hand-stamped and burnished by jewelers in designer Zoe Mohler?s workshop. Choose your own birthstone, or add up to five more for each child or grandchild. The resulting piece, a modern heirloom, is simultaneously edgy and elegant?something you can wear every day, but will also add a personal statement to special occasion outfits. Whether you're giving yourself a little boost, or choosing a meaningful gift for a mother or grandmother in your life, this necklace has a casual, wearable style that suggests its Southern California origins. Handmade in California.