From adidas
ADIDAS NMD R1 Seoul Sneaker, Size 10 in Ftwr White/core Black at Nordstrom Rack
Advertisement
Some sneakers go fully old-school. Some entirely embrace the new. The NMD R1 Seoul Shoes are the rare sneaker that does both. To create it, adidas designers hearkened back to a time when home computers were rare, the space race was still going, and the future was a guessing game. Match that vintage vibe with modern innovation, and you've got a sneaker made for the contemporary nomad. Put them on and wander anywhere: into the past, the future, and the now. . Bumper toe. Mesh and synthetic upper. 3-Stripes trim. Lace-up ties. Sock-like fit. Textile sockliner. Boost cushioned midsole. Grip outsole. Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Textile and synthetic upper, rubber sole