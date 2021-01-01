Nora Lighting NLOPAC-R4509T2440 Opal 6" Wide LED Retrofit Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture - 4000K Color Temperature and 700 Lumens White Indoor

Nora Lighting NLOPAC-R4509T2440 Opal 6" Wide LED Retrofit Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture - 4000K Color Temperature and 700 Lumens FeaturesCan be converted to be used with pre-existing recessed housingsIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 1-1/8"Width: 6"Depth: 1-1/8"Product Weight: 0.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 700Color Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 10.5 watts Flush Mount White