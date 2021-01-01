NJP Short LED Wall Light by Louis Poulsen - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (5743163186)

The Louis Poulsen NJP Short LED Wall Light designed by Oki Sato from Japan's Nendo design studio. With a simple and ergonomic design that is highly functional, this fixture provides direct glare-free light. The arm can be adjusted so that illumination can be directed for the ideal workplace positioning while the opening at the back of the head gently illuminates the arm for an elegant touch. Ideal for modern living rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Formed over seventy years ago when renowned Danish architect, Poul Henningsen, came together with Louis Poulsen and began to combine a brilliant mix of technology and design to craft influential lighting. Shape: Conical. Color: Black.