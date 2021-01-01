Nixon 63" Tripod Floor Lamp

Illuminate your space in classic mid-century modern style with this 63" tripod floor lamp! Crafted from metal in a rich satin finish, this lamp strikes a tall tripod silhouette featuring three tapered legs. Up top, a tan drum shade ensconces two 75W LED medium-base bulbs (included) to diffuse bright light as it’s dispersed throughout your space. Powered by a 60" length of electric cord, this lamp is operated by a dimmer switch. Place it in the living room or bedroom for a boost of brightness. Base Finish: Satin Nickel