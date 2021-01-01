From darby home co
Nixa Upholstered Platform Bed
Advertisement
The perfect centerpiece for your bedroom! This stunning upholstered bed is one for the books with its stylish design and attention to detail. The headboard features traditional elements of camelback design, a nailhead trim, and button tufting for an eye-catching look, constructed to stand long-time usage. Assembly needed. With this upholstered bed, your bedroom is bound to become more comfortable. Pictures are for illustration purposes. This bed is available in four sizes and three colors for your choice! Color: Gray, Size: Full / Double