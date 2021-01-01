STONE AND STRAND - Initial 14-karat Gold Pearl Bracelet - I

STONE AND STRAND's dainty jewelry is designed to be cherished, and what's more precious that a personalized bracelet? Handmade from 14-karat gold, this one is strung with a trio of milky pearls and a letter charm - choose one that represents your own initials or that of a child or significant other. Shown here with: [Orseund Iris Top id1155486], [Ksubi Jeans id1128498], [STONE AND STRAND Bracelet id1130751], [STONE AND STRAND Bracelet id1118702], [STONE AND STRAND Ring id1130748], [STONE AND STRAND Ring id1118704], [Persée Necklace id1126287], [Wwake Necklace id1106003].