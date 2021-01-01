Nita 4 - Person Dining Set
Description
Features:Creative drop leaf table: Crafted with functional drop leaf, this dinette 5 piece kitchen table set is easily extended or lowered by a simple sliding lock. It is perfect for small places when more friends are gathering for parties.Extended Table: 42x30 inch(DiaxH)Folded Table: 23.3xx42xx30 inch(LXWXH)Chair: 17x19.2x37.8inch (LXWXH)Assembly Required : YesQuality-designed dining table set: Constructed with high-grade acacia veneer-faced MDF, this 5-piece dining table set is designed to last for years. Waterproof coating makes it easy to clean with a damp cloth.Number of Items Included: 5Number of Chairs Included: 4Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoTable Shape: RoundLeaf Included: NoTable Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Wood Species: Table Base Material: Solid WoodBase Wood Species: AcaciaSeating Material: Solid WoodUpholstered Chair: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTable Top Color: CherryTable Base Color: WhiteSeating Color: CherryBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 4Weight Capacity: 250Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Slat BackWater Resistant: YesChair Weight Capacity: 220