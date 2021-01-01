The NISHA QUILTED BOOTIE gives the classic combat boot a luxe look with a unique braid-inspired quilted material developed by Global Head of Design Edmundo Castillo. This can be seen on the whole upper as well as the toecap for a fresh fashion spin. Plus it is engineered for function with our lightweight 40-mm RISE lug sole that is specially developed for durability and resilience. This modern combat boot is part of our LIFT Lug Sole Collection. Stuart Weitzman Nisha Quilted Booties, Black Leather, Size: 9 Narrow