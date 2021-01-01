From n by natori
N by Natori Nirvana Robe
For women who do not want to sacrifice style for comfort. Long-sleeve robe is fabricated from a cozy brushed terry. Banded collar and front. Contrast cuffs. Detachable self waist tie. Side belt loops. Front patch pockets. Attached interior waist tie. Falls below the knee. 68% rayon, 32% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 43 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size XS (Women's 2-4). Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.