From baobab collection
Baobab Collection Nirvana Max35 Holy Candle
Advertisement
From the Nirvana Collection. Just like the Baobab trees overlooking the African Savannah, Baobab Collection's candles and diffusers are known for their size and original designs. They are extraordinary objects providing an olfactory and aesthetic experience. The Belgian brand stays true to its values of craftsmanship and excellence by supporting European expertise and craftsman. Part of the Nirvana limited edition collection, the Holy Scented Candle is undoubtedly the one that most calls forth the elements. Its hand-blown glass with blue touches allows the flame to project a calming light into interiors. Glass vessel hand-blown in Poland, wicks of Egyptian cotton, European mineral paraffin wax, scents developed in South of France. Its perfume is both floral and light, a blend of lily of the valley, musk, and cupressus, and has a calming and relaxing effect. Burn time: 800 hours One seven-wick candle Glass/paraffin wax Imported NOTES Lily of the valley Musk Cupressus SPECIFICATIONS Diameter, about 9.45" Height, about 13.78". Gifts - Decorative Home > Baobab Collection > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Baobab Collection.