Nina Pant In Black - XL - Also in: S, L, XXL, M, XS

The nina pant is your go-to pants for a casual or professional occasion. In our comfortable yet functionable stretch fabric, these pants make you look like a boss while feeling as comfortable as ever. It is the wardrobe essential that every woman needs for her life on the go. With a bit more structure, our moss crepe takes wash-and-wear to the next level. This ultra-comfortable, no-wrinkle fabric has a little more give and texture, so it does wonders to hide those trouble spots. There\'s much to love about the forgiving fit of this miracle worker that smooths and flatters all shapes and sizes.