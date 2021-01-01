From shakuff
Nimbus LED Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by Shakuff - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (NB13-10MS-SC-4CL)
Advertisement
The Nimbus LED Round Multi-Light Pendant Light from Shakuff cascades from the ceiling with pure delight as brilliant orbs wrapped in soft dimples. Shakuff creates pieces that discover and enhance the natural beauty of light. Shakuff's work finds a balance between art and craft. Each pendant is hand-blown by a master glass artist. Hot glass is shaped into a globe and accented with form-defining undulations. Even during the day, the undulations draw the eyes with subtle shadows and brief highlights. The sculptural forms descend from a circular canopy with an ultra-fine cord for a floating quality. The globes radiate with clean light as LEDs beam through their flowing surface. The bright globes combine to create an inspiring ambiance filled with warmth. Established by jewelry-maker-turned-designer Joseph Sidof, ShakÃºff lighting creates stunning handblown glass fixtures inspired by Murano, Italy. Focused on artistry, quality and collaboration, ShakÃºff offers custom lighting for commercial and residential spaces. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Silver