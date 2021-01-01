Nimbus LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Shakuff - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (NB14-5MW-BC-MXCL)

The Nimbus LED Multi-Light Pendant Light from Shakuff cheers up the living space with dimpled blown glass orbs. Its a refined piece fitting for the modern or contemporary home. It descends from the ceiling with an ultra-fine cord, suggesting a floating character for each pendant. Each pendant is crafted by hand by master glassblowers. Charming glass globes lure the eyes closer through the subtle undulations of the dimpled surface. The movement of the glass pops in silhouette with a touch of light from inside or natural light. When turned on, the pendants combine their radiance to set a bright, spacious ambiance. Established by jewelry-maker-turned-designer Joseph Sidof, ShakÃºff lighting creates stunning handblown glass fixtures inspired by Murano, Italy. Focused on artistry, quality and collaboration, ShakÃºff offers custom lighting for commercial and residential spaces. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Brass