Nimbus Abstract Arctic Glacier Area Rug
Durability and Longevity: This power-loomed rug features a low-pile height to withstand high-traffic areas; Ideal for homes with kids, pets, or trip-hazard-prone family members. Stylish and Versitile: The ideal textile for indoor spaces looking to add a stylish area rug in their living room, dining room, bedroom, entryway, office, or kitchen. Easy Cleaning and Care: Vacuum regurarly without beater bar to prevent grit from setting into the fibers. Shake out in the sunshine for basic care. Immediately spot clean stains with a mild detergent product for best results. Packaging and Patience: Your rug will arrive factory rolled in compressed packaging for efficient storage and shipping. Flattening can take anywhere from 3-7 days depending on the season and placement of your rug. To expedite this process, massage the creases with your hands to loosen the backing and help flatten the rug faster. Please Note: Digital images may vary depending on screen resolution.