Niles L-shaped Executive Desk
This 2-piece office set includes an L-shaped desk and a matching storage cabinet, AKA everything you need to get your home office feeling more like a corner office! Available in a variety of neutral finishes, you're sure to find the hue that suits your space the best. Plus, the storage cabinet features louvered details that add just the right amount of traditional appeal to the set. Here's what else you need to know: There's a keyboard tray to help keep desk space clear, plenty of open and concealed storage space, and a cable management system to corral unsightly cords. Color: Antique Black/Hansen Cherry