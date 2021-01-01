Tufted polyester rug is fade resistant and stain resistant to tolerate everyday spills. Spot clean with mild detergent and vacuum regularly to keep it looking new and professionally dry cleaned. Nonskid backing prevents the rug from slipping. no need to buy a separate rug pad. Soft and plush comfortable underfoot, easy to clean and easy care. Rug is pet friendly. The super polyester yarns will treat your feet to a comfortable feel. The solid color nature of this rug makes it ideal for fitting in with your decor. Indoor use only. Excellent resilience and abrasion resistance. Style Selections Nikita 8 x 10 Smoke Blue Indoor Solid Area Rug Polyester | JJ-POODLEDDAK02