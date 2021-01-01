NikeCourt Advantage Women's Tennis Tank

BREATHE EASY ON THE COURT. The NikeCourt Advantage Tank is your new go-to for breathable, sweat-wicking performance. The sleeveless design features pleats along each shoulder, which give the illusion of rolled-up sleeves. This product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers. Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. Lightweight mesh is breathable and stretchy. Pleats along each shoulder give the illusion of rolled-up sleeves. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 94% polyester/6% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: CV4761; Color: Black/Black/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult