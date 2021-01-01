Made from Sustainable Materials Nike Grind rubber and Crater Foam are made from at least 20% recycled materials Product Features Lightweight, airy suede and recycled twill upper Crater foam is ultra plush Zigzag stitching and no-sew textile accents for added style Bold, vibrant Swoosh design Soft French terry lining material is ultra-soft Exaggerated lugs wrap the sides Speckled waffle outsole The Nike Waffle Racer Crater is imported. Old-school running style gets a modern-day upgrade on the Women's Nike Waffle Racer Crater Casual Shoes. Heavily influenced by the classic OG Waffler Trainer, which was designed by the legendary Bill Bowerman, the model showcases the patented waffle sole and sustainable materials, so you can feel good about these eco-friendly sneakers. Size: 6.0. Color: Off-White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Suede/Twill. Nike Women's Waffle Racer Crater Casual Shoes in Off-White/Pale Ivory Size 6.0 Suede/Twill