Size & Fit Standard fit is tapered through the leg and cuffed at the ankle Product Features Versatile fabric is soft, smooth and ultra-cozy Elastic waistband with drawcord Ribbed cuffs show off your kicks Hand pockets deliver quick storage solutions Houndstooth striping details for style 52% cotton, 30% rayon, 18% polyester Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Icon Clash Houndstooth Jogger Pants are imported. Your favorite preppy print just got a laidback update on the Women's Nike Sportswear Icon Clash Houndstooth Jogger Pants. Delivering the comfort you know and love from a classic pair of Nike joggers, this pair boasts houndstooth details for an unexpected flair. Size: Small. Color: Grey. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Rayon. Nike Women's Sportswear Icon Clash Houndstooth Jogger Pants in Grey/Dark Grey Heather Size Small Cotton/Polyester/Rayon