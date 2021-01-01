Nike Women's Sportswear Essential Fleece Jogger Pants in Green/Lime Ice Size X-Small Cotton/Polyester/Fleece
Size & Fit Relaxed, loose fit has a drapey look and cozy feel Elastic waistband for an adjustable fit Product Features Brushed-back fleece is soft and warm Pin tucks down the front legs Embroidered Swoosh design at left leg Elastic jogger-style cuffs show off your sneakers Front pockets for small item storage or to warm hands 80% cotton, 20% polyester Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Jogger Pants are imported. Lounge in style in the Women's Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Jogger Pants. Made with cozy, brushed-back fleece in a loose fit, these pants give you a stylish look and total comfort for staying in or heading out. Size: X-Small. Color: Green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fleece. Nike Women's Sportswear Essential Fleece Jogger Pants in Green/Lime Ice Size X-Small Cotton/Polyester/Fleece