Nike Women's Sportswear Essential Collection Washed Fleece Jogger Pants in Green/Light Liquid Lime Size Small Cotton/Polyester/Fleece
Size & Fit Relaxed fit through the hips and the legs Product Features French terry construction provides a luxe and soft feel Washed for a broken-in look Elastic waist and cuffs ensure a great fit Embroidered Swoosh on left leg 80% cotton, 20% polyester Machine Wash The Nike Sportswear Essential Collection Washed Fleece Jogger Pants are imported. Experience carefree comfort with the Women's Nike Sportswear Essential Collection Washed Fleece Jogger Pants. The washed fabric will make you think you've been wearing them for years, and the premium-feeling French terry material will make you wish you could. Size: Small. Color: Green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fleece.