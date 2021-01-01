Size & FitTight fit for a body-hugging feel Product FeaturesSmooth, light fabric features a touch of stretch Mock neck, long-sleeve silhouette Nike Swoosh branding at front 61% cotton, 33% polyester, 6% spandex Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Long-Sleeve Mock Top is imported. Sporty meets chic. The Women's Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Long-Sleeve Mock Top features a runway-worthy silhouette paired with athletic-inspired details for a top that's as versatile as it is stylish. Size: Large. Color: Brown. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Spandex. Nike Women's Sportswear Collection Essentials Long-Sleeve Mock Top in Brown/Archaeo Brown Size Large Cotton/Polyester/Spandex