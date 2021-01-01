Size & Fit Tight, body hugging fit High-rise elastic waistband Product Features Stretch knit fabric has a soft, comfy feel and moves with you Nike Air graphics Stretchy slip-in side pockets 61% cotton, 33% polyester, 6% spandex Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Air Leggings are imported. Take your leggings look to new style heights with the Women's Nike Sportswear Air Leggings. Featuring bold Nike Air branding and a body-contouring fit, these sleek leggings offer fashion and function all in one. Size: X-Small. Color: Red. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Spandex. Nike Women's Sportswear Air Leggings in Red/Canyon Rust Size X-Small Cotton/Polyester/Spandex