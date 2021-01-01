Size & Fit Tight, body-hugging fit Mid-rise contoured waistband Crop length hits at mid-calf Made from Sustainable Materials Made with at least 50% recycled materials to reduce waste and emissions 76% polyester, 24% spandex Product Features Stretchy, smooth fabric with sweat-wicking technology Pocket at back waist is large enough for a phone, front drop-in pocket fits keys and cash V-shape at back yoke for a flattering look Non-sheer fabric passes the squat test Nike tape branding Machine wash The Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise Crop Training Leggings are imported. A performance-ready pair of leggings that look just as good on the streets as they do in the gym, the Women's Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise Crop Training Leggings deliver a stretchy, supportive feel for your active lifestyle. Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat to keep you dry, while Nike tape branding adds heritage athletic vibes. Size: Extra Large. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester/Spandex. Nike Women's One Luxe Mid-Rise Cropped Training Tights (Plus Size) in Black/Black Size Extra Large Polyester/Spandex