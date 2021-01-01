Nike Women's Air Wide Leg Pants in Pink/Fireberry Size Medium Cotton/Polyester/Knit
Size & FIt Standard fit is not too tight, not too loose Modern wide leg silhouette for a stylish look High waist silhouette with front zip detail Product Features Soft, lightweight polyknit fabric Athletic branding for style Convenient on-seam pockets 87% polyester, 13% cotton Machine wash The Nike Air Wide Leg Pants are imported. Make a fashion-forward, runway-worthy statement without sacrificing comfort in the ultra-cozy, ultra-modern Women's Nike Air Wide Leg Pants.