Nike Women's Air VaporMax Plus SE Running Shoes in Black/Black Size 6.0 Leather/Suede
Suede or leather or textile upper delivers durability and sleek style Bootie construction provides a snug and secure fit Revolutionary VaporMax Air sole for soft, lightweight responsiveness Durable rubber outsole Rubber pods on the outsole in high-wear areas for enhanced durability Integrated lugs provide aggressive traction The Nike Air VaporMax Plus SE is imported Over 7 years in the making, the Women's Nike Air VaporMax Plus SE Running Shoes are a transcendent revolution. Completely transforming the standard Air Max, the VaporMax Plus is a direct nod to the ahead of its time Air Max Plus of 1998. Size: 6.0. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Leather/Suede. Nike Women's Air VaporMax Plus SE Running Shoes in Black/Black Size 6.0 Leather/Suede