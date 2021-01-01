Nike Women's Air Force 1 '07 Low LX Casual Shoes in Orange/Melon Tint Size 8.0 Leather
Made from Sustainable Materials This upgraded take on the iconic Air Force 1 features at least 90% recycled content, so you can feel as good as you look in these eco-friendly sneakers Product Features Premium leather upper features textile accents and colored stitching for a bold take on the OG model Low-cut design heightens ankle mobility Perforations on the toe enhance ventilation Polyurethane midsole and Air-Sole unit provide lightweight cushioning Rubber cupsole gives off a throwback vibe The Nike Air Force 1 '07 Low LX is imported The Women's Nike Air Force 1 '07 Low LX Casual Shoes nod to the original AF1, but bend the rules to bring it into this decade. Blending a chic and bright mixed media upper with the iconic Air Force silhouette, these sneakers turn heads. Plus, recycled materials help to reduce your carbon footprint. Size: 8.0. Color: Orange. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Nike Women's Air Force 1 '07 Low LX Casual Shoes in Orange/Melon Tint Size 8.0 Leather