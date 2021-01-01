Sizing InformationUNISEX SIZING: Unisex shoes are equal to men's shoe sizing Women, select 1.5 sizes smaller than your typical shoe sizeEx. If you wear a women's size 10, you would select an 8.5 in this sneaker Men, select your typical shoe size Special FeaturesThe paint splatter upper invites you to add your own artistic touch Leave the canvas upper as-is or create a one-of-a-kind design Product FeaturesLow-top, lace-up construction Vulcanized outsole and midsole for a streamlined look Solid rubber outsole with herringbone traction pattern The Nike Blazer Low '77 Paint Splatter is imported. Vintage hoops inspiration comes to life on the DIY Nike Blazer Low '77 Paint Splatter Casual Shoes. Wear them as-is, or add your own artistic flair to these unique sneaks. Size: 10.5. Color: White. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Herringbone/Solid. Nike Blazer Low '77 Paint Splatter Casual Shoes in White/White Size 10.5 Canvas