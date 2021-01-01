Nike Air Zoom BB NXT Basketball Shoes in White/White Size 3.5
Sizing Information UNISEX SIZING: Unisex shoes are equal to men's shoe sizing Women, select 1.5 sizes smaller than your typical shoe size Ex. If you wear a women's size 10, you would select an 8.5 in this sneaker Men, select your typical shoe size Product Features Mesh upper offers lightweight stability and plenty of breathable comfort Low-top silhouette features a padded collar and tongue for comfort and support around the ankle Three layers of Nike React foam ensure lightweight, responsive comfort Two Zoom Units under the ball and heel of the foot for impact absorption and energy return Circular traction outsole for grip on the hardwood The Nike Air Zoom BB NXT is imported. Stay light on your feet while you cut through defenders on the court in the Nike Air Zoom BB NXT Basketball Shoes. Ultra-lightweight and featuring both Nike React and Nike Zoom technology, these sleek sneaks are a game-ready must-have. Size: 3.5. Color: White. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Nike Air Zoom BB NXT Basketball Shoes in White/White Size 3.5