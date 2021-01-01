From dakota fields
Nihar Comforter Set
The Dakota Fields Nihar Printed Comforter Set with Fringe Trim offers a modern and casual update to your bedroom. The soft comforter features a diamond print with a decorative fringe trim that adds texture and dimension to the top of the bed. Matching shams (1 for Twin/Twin XL Sizes) repeat the design of the comforter to create a chic coordinated look, while a decorative pillow adds the finishing touch. Machine washable for easy care, this printed comforter set brings a globally inspired charm to your bedroom decor. Size: Twin Comforter + 1 Sham + 1 Pillow