From luvmyjewelry

Nighttime Moon Star Lovers Two-Tone Detachable Diamond Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - 5 - Also in: 9.5, 10, 6, 8.5, 8, 9, 7, 7.5, 5.5, 6.5

$139.30 on sale
($199.00 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Stay true to your style with the Nighttime Lovers Detachable Ring. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this ring features 100% natural, genuine diamonds and comes with two separate bands. 0.04 carats of diamonds are used in individual plate prong and collet prong settings. This ring is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. This ring is offered in custom sizes. The combined thickness for both ring bands ranges from 5 mm to 11.7 mm. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Dreamer\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com