Nightstand Wood Storage Cabinet With 3 Drawers,Black
Crafted from solid and manufactured wood, this nightstand features three drawers adorned with nickel-hued knobs.Neutral finish outfits this design, ensuring it’s versatile enough to blend with any color palette you dream up. This nightstand arrives fully assembled.The metal sliding rail provides a smooth glide for you to reach all your bedroom necessities quickly and easily.Comes fully assembled, add this brand new item to your home and enjoy the convenience and style right now.Weights & DimensionsDrawer Interior6'' H x 21'' W x 15'' DTotal Weight Capacity300 lbTable Top Capacity110lbEach drawer weight capacity55 poundsPackage Size/WeightBox: 31”x20”x27”/59.52 lbOverall Product Weight56 lb SpecificationsFrame Material Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species PineGlide Mechanism Roller GlidesProduct Care Wipe with soft dry clothFinished Back YesIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface No Notes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light difference, thanks for your understanding. Color: White