With its elegant detailing and practical storage, the Monterey 2 drawer nightstand is more than just a place to keep your bedside lamp. This space-saving bedside table gives you two full-size drawers, each perfect for storing the odds-and-ends of your life out of sight. Use the sturdy top to pile on your books, cell phone, alarm clock and lamp, all the while enjoying its scalloped details and quiet sophistication. Liven up your bedroom’s decor by coordinating it with other members of the Monterey bedroom collection! Prepac White Nightstand | WDC-2422