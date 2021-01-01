From benzara
Benzara White Nightstand | BM185874
Complete the look of your bedroom with this nightstand that offers function and a nice visual presence. Everything from oversized cabriolet legs to the solid wood construction makes this nightstand an exquisite piece of furniture for your bedroom. Accented with intricate wood carvings on the front and finished in bone white( off-white) color, this nightstand will be a center piece to any decor. Featuring two drawers, this nightstand provides you just enough space to store your reading books, reading glasses, and other belongings at an arms length away from you in bed. Completed with brown copper metal hardware, the nightstand will bring the perfect traditional style to your bedroom. Benzara White Nightstand | BM185874