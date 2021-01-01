Hallmark Nightmare Before Christmas Mystery Christmas Tree Ornament

Relive the adventure of "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and add even more anticipation to the holidays with this surprise Hallmark Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Mystery Christmas Ornament! Each mystery bag contains one (1) stylized Christmas tree ornament packaged at random, and comes?blind? packaged in a sealed bag to open at home. Possible characters include: Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Lock, Shock or Barrel. Which one will you receive? Collect them all!?Disney