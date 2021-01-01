Teal Niece Ovarian Cancer Awareness Products American Flag Throw Pillow

Inspirational I wear teal for my Niece ovarian cancer awareness products gifts merchandise & accessories for him her. We wear Teal in September for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Cool & trendy merch for men women Aunt Uncle Ladies guys for your niece. Distressed American flag graphic tee with ovarian cancer ribbon with sayings phrases quotes to support cancer patient warrior fighter survivor or in memory of remembrance of someone special a loved one you lost to cancer cute stuff things & items for her. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only