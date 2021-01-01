From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley - Nicorvo Traditional Faux Leather Sofa w/ Nailhead Trim, Coffee Brown
MODERN LOVESEAT: Elevate your living room decor with contemporary flair. This small sofa's seating area is covered in real leather — where it matters most PLUSH COMFORT: Leather interior upholstery with vinyl/polyester exterior upholstery; loose cushions supported by a sturdy frame with exposed feet with faux wood finish CHIC STYLING: Seating area crafted with real leather, rich with natural grain and a dry matte aesthetic for subtle sophistication, with a skillfully matched exterior faux leather PERFECT COUCH COMPANION: Measuring 59" W x 38" D x 36" H, this love seat is a clear choice for a comfy living space. Complete your set with chair, sofa or sleeper sofa ARRIVES ASSEMBLED: Simply lay item on back to screw in feet for instant enjoyment. Screwdriver (not included) required. Fits through doorways 32” or wider DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget