Nicollet Vintage 10' L x 24" W Smooth Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
Features:Peel and stick wallpaperHome wallpaperAccent wallpaperWall coveringsHome decor wallpaperFloral wallpaperMurals for wall art, removable wallpaper, nursery décorProduct Type: RollPattern: FloralLife Stage: AdultTheme: Flowers & plantsTexture: SmoothColor: Navy/BeigeFinish: MattePrimary Material: VinylPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: YesPhthalate Free: YesApplication Type: Self-adhesiveNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: Removal Type: PeelableWashable: NoPaintable: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseSpefications:ADA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length: 10Overall Width: 24Design Repeat: 24Square Footage per Unit: 20Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes