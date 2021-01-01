Artistic Weavers Nico Vintage Tribal Area Rug, 2' x 2'11", Orange/Rust

Machine woven with a durable blend of Chenille-Polyester fibers in Turkey. Versatile low pile allows convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways. With minimal purposeful distressing and captivating rich shades, this vintage machine washable rug makes a perfect accent. Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. When using cleaners, always test a small area first. For more stubborn stains, place in washer and hang dry. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement.