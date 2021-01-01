Huxe Nico Bath Bar - Color: White - Size: 5 light

Advertisement
Light up your home with the retro style and warm glow of the Nico Bath Bar by Huxe. A rectangular steel backplate with a smooth reflective finish rests neatly against the wall and supports a set of satin white glass globe shades. Held in place by precision-cut metal fins, each shade contains a bulb that creates a gently diffused glow. The contrasting tones and shapes bring a nostalgic visual statement to decor, while its welcoming light brightens its surroundings. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Satin Brass and Brushed Platinum