Nicia LED Floor Lamp by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: White - (E2M1953350)
The Nicia LED Floor Lamp from Huxe provides a solid presence that is at once elegant and understated. The fixture is equally fit for minimalist and contemporary surroundings and uses a small rectangular base to hold up an elongated metal bracket frame with right angles, while an integrated LED set into a posable aluminum channel fills in the brackets open side. This lamping is posable and able to be oriented in any direction, easily able to illuminate an item of interest or reflect off a wall indirectly for a gentler ambiance. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Matte White